GREAT FALLS – Nearly 100 people came to the expo park for jury selection.
“Have you heard anything in the news media, newspaper, internet, tv, radio anything like that about this case what so ever?,” said Cascade County Judge Elizabeth Best.
This was just one of many questions posed to potential jurors at the fairgrounds this morning. About 80 percent of them said they had heard of the case but that doesn't necessarily rule someone out to be a juror.
"What we are going to do is call the individual jurors who have identified themselves to me which is not a punishment, to a room that is right to the back here one at a time to ask some questions,” said Cascade County Judge Elizabeth Best.
One by one judge best worked through the room to gauge people's knowledge of the case.
Several questions were asked including how much did they know about Brandon Craft and Adam Petzak?
Had they followed the story through the media or even online, because of how big this case actually is judge best did not want to take any chances and after asking several more questions, some potential jurors were dismissed.
This jury selection process will continue tomorrow.
The hope is the jury will be set and they'll start to hear evidence on Thursday.