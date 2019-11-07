A Lodge Pole man accused of assaulting his girlfriend on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation was convicted Wednesday.
According to the release from the Department of Justice, Wing and the victim, his girlfriend, were out drinking with a man and a woman when they began to argue.
Wing became violent during the argument with the victim and told the woman to beat up the victim.
Both Wing and the woman then assaulted the victim.
The woman later assaulted the victim again at a nearby residence. The woman then went and got Wing, telling him to, “come get your woman.”
Both Wing and the woman continued to assault the victim, Wing eventually dragging the victim and pushed her back into his residence where they lived together and continued to beat the victim.
A neighbor called and reported the incident to tribal police and tribal officers arrived and arrested Wing.
The release from the DOJ says that at trial, the parties stipulated that Wing had at least two prior separate domestic assault convictions.
A jury found 40-year-old Jeremy Davis Wing guilty of domestic abuse by habitual offender; Wing could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
"[Violence] against Native American women by a domestic partner occurs far too often. Repeat abusers like Mr. Wing will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” U.S. Attorney Alme said, “I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jared Cobell and Kalah Paisley and the prosecution team, along with the FBI and Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services for their work on the case.”