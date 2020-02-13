GREAT FALLS- An East Glacier man was convicted by a jury Wednesday after he was accused of killing one passenger and seriously injuring a second passenger after crashing in Glacier National Park after he had been drinking and driving last year.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, 19-year-old Leo James Hagan was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
The prosecution said the crash happened on June 11, 2019, near Lower Two Medicine Lake, about 200 yards inside of Glacier National Park.
The release says Hagan consumed alcohol while out with the two victims at the Trailhead Saloon in East Glacier that night.
The group left the saloon and traveled towards Two Medicine Lake with Hagan driving, one passenger in the front passenger seat and one in the back seat.
The release says Hagan lost control of the car, failed to negotiate a sharp left turn, went off the road and hit a tree, the car spinning and coming to rest on the driver’s side.
A passenger in the front seat was ejected and suffered severe injuries, a passenger in the back seat of the car was also ejected, pinned under the car and died at the scene.
The prosecution said Hagan walked back towards his residence and called 9-1-1 on his cell phone, the release saying he reported that there was a crash Hagan implying he had came across the scene and was otherwise not involved.
Hagan reported seeing one injured person but not his involvement, the cause and that a passenger had died.
Glacier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, but struggled to find the scene because of the vague description Hagan provided.
A deputy saw a man, later identified as Hagan, walking along the road, the release saying he did not try to flag down the marked vehicle.
The crash scene was found shortly after, the injured passenger telling officers there were three people in the car, prompting law enforcement to look for Hagan.
Hagan was found at his house by Blackfeet Law Enforcement at about 2:30 am, Hagan admitting that he had been in the crash and refused medical treatment
Hagan admitted to a park service ranger that he had been driving and that the group was drinking at the bar.
The release says Hagan told law enforcement that the person in the front seat put him in a headlock while he was driving and that he was traveling at about 30 miles per hour.
After Hagan was transported to the Indian Health Service, a blood draw determined his blood alcohol level was 0.093 percent.
The injured passenger told law enforcement that nobody was “horsing around” in the car, adding that he also did not remember most of the events that night.
A crash investigation determined the car was traveling more than 70 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour speed zone when it crashed, that the driver never applied the brakes and that neither Hagan nor the front passenger were wearing a seat belt.
Hagan faces a maximum of eight years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine on the manslaughter charge and a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine on the assault charge.