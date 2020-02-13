Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL INCREASE BY THIS AFTERNOON AS GUSTY WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS DEVELOP. EXPOSED AREAS WITH A SUBSTANTIAL SNOW COVER WILL SEE THE GREATEST IMPACTS, INCLUDING HIGHWAY 87 FROM BELT TO HOBSON AND HIGHWAY 89 SOUTH TO MONARCH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&