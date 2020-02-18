GREAT FALLS- Former Cascade County Undersheriff John Stevens’ objection to the release of investigation files relating to an investigation that lead to his arrest has been overruled.
Court documents say in 2018, an internal audit uncovered evidence of potential criminal activity related to the purchase and improper retention of firearms.
Department of Criminal Investigations agents interviewed numerous County employees and reviewed thousands of pages of county financial documents. Investigative summaries prepared by DCI agents found fiscal policies were not followed and that government property was improperly retained by Stevens.
On March 21, 2019, Stevens was charged with felony theft. The State accused Stevens of improperly retaining several firearms purchased by the county.
Stevens entered a no-contest plea to misdemeanor theft under a plea agreement on July 15, 2019, and was sentenced to one-year probation.
Several media outlets requested public records relating to the investigation and arrest of Stevens.
Citing his constitutional right to privacy, Stevens filed an objection to the release of the investigation files.
Court documents say to sustain his privacy objection, Stevens must show he had a subjective or actual expectation of privacy that society is willing to recognize as reasonable. Stevens made no such showing, and his objections to the release of investigation documents were said to be “specious.”
Court documents note that while Stevens asserted his right to privacy, he was a public official convicted of criminal conduct in his official capacity related to his official job duties. Documents adding that when Stevens plead guilty, he waived any right to privacy in the criminal investigation.
The County has agreed to release the information with appropriate redactions to individual addresses and financial account numbers.
Court documents state, Montana law is clear. There is no expectation of privacy in a government official’s use of taxpayer money, use of government property, or theft of government property.
Stevens’ objection was overruled and the Petition for the release of Confidential Criminal Justice Information was granted.