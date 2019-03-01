Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW IS ENDING THIS AFTERNOON FROM NORTH TO SOUTH, ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA. WIND CHILL VALUES WILL FALL UNDER 20 BELOW ZERO AS COLDER AIR MOVES IN TO THE REGION. AREAS OF SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY THROUGH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA THROUGH THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST MONDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES IN A PORTION OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER DUE TO AN ICE JAM. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT LEWIS AND CLARK...BROADWATER...JUDITH BASIN...MEAGHER...SOUTHERN FERGUS...NORTHERN GALLATIN...NORTHERN JEFFERSON AND CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... AT 401 PM MST, A STRONG COLD FRONT WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 9 MILES WEST OF ROUNDUP TO 13 MILES SOUTH OF WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS TO 12 MILES NORTH OF BASIN. THIS FRONT WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY SOUTH AT 10 MILES PER HOUR. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS SQUALL. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA BETWEEN A LINE FROM LINCOLN TO LEWISTOWN AND LINE FROM BOULDER TO MARTINSDALE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 140 AND 263. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 70. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP QUICKLY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS, AS WELL AS SNOW DRIFTING ACROSS ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING, OR CONSIDER DELAYING TRAVEL IN THE ALERT AREA.