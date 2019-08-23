GREAT FALLS- Montana State Parks is hosting a family movie night August 30 starting at 8 P.M. and ending at 10 P.M.
It is a free event and the featured movie will be Disney’s Brother Bear.
Popcorn is available for purchase at the park, but you can bring your own snacks, drinks, chairs and blankets and pets are allowed if they are on a leash.
The event is sponsored by Giant Springs Water Bottling Company and Giant Springs State Park, and if you have any questions you can call the Ranger Station 406-727-1212.