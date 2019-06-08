Emotions were high as friends, relatives and community members came out to remember a staple in the community.
Jean was known throughout great falls as a friend and mentor to many.
Family and friends say she spent several years teaching and inspiring the youth of great falls. She also helped to create many works of art using her own artistic style.
Friends say today's memorial reflected all of her accomplishments and the significant impact she brought to the community.
“She always was my biggest fan she always was encouraging me and giving me support as to keep going and to keep doing and to never get discouraged and that’s what I really miss about not having her around.” Said friend of Price Ruth Franklin
Price's friends and family say they'll always admire her enthusiasm, happiness, and willingness to help others in the community.