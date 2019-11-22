GREAT FALLS- Native Montana artist, Jay Joseph Contway, passed away November 21 at 84 years old.
A post on his Facebook Thursday night says Jay passed away Thursday in Great Falls.
The post says that Jay was divinely blessed and that he gave his final salute in September of 2019 when he received the Saddle of Honor Award from the Montana Hall of Fame and the C.M. Russell Museum.
The Phillips County Museum in Malta, Montana and the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, Montana are allowing for donations in his name.
The post says that funeral arrangements will be announced soon.
You can read the full memorial post on his Facebook here, or on his website here.