GREAT FALLS- There is some new art here in the Electric City, and if the name doesn’t get your attention then the presentation currently will.
It’s called Wabi-Sabi art and it’s inspired by original Japanese traditions and is set to represent the perfect imperfections of life.
The new exhibit at the Great Falls Museum sticks with that theme in true Montana form in this exhibit they call Aged to Imperfection.
”So, because this is set in Great Falls Montana, these are all objects that are Montana,” said Ashleigh McCann, collections curator Great Falls History Museum, “They will all have a connection to the people that live here and kind of the western experience.”
The exhibit will feature 18 artifacts from the history museum’s collection that will highlight the Japanese art with a Montana flare.
“My personal favorite is this leatherworking bench, it was actually a recent donation to us,” said McCann, “The donor’s grandfather worked with leather and it’s really cool. You can see all the puck marks on the right side of it, and you can tell that instead of putting the tool in his belt while he adjusted the leather straps adjusted them and stretched again he stabbed it right into the wood. So it’s cool how the piece holds that memory and that history with it.”
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Saturdays from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Admission into the museum is free, but donations are encouraged to help bring more new exhibits and maintain the current ones.
This is the newest exhibit to come to the Great Falls History museum and it will be officially available for the public to see tomorrow at 5:30 pm.