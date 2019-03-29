Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR LEWIS AND CLARK...PONDERA...TETON...SOUTHERN CHOUTEAU AND CASCADE COUNTIES... * EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CONTINUE TO REPORT THAT SNOWMELT RUNOFF IS CAUSING LOCALIZED FLOODING. CONDITIONS HAVE IMPROVED, BUT THERE REMAINS SOME AREAS OF CONCERN AS WATER MOVES THROUGH DRAINAGES AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME RURAL ROADS ARE DAMAGED DUE TO WATER FLOWING OVER THEM, ESPECIALLY WHERE CROSSING COULEES AND DRAINAGES. * STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING. STANDING WATER REMAINS IN MANY FIELDS AND LOW LYING AREAS. * ALWAYS REMEMBER TO OBSERVE POSTED TRAFFIC SIGNS INDICATING ROAD DETOURS OR CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. AS A PRECAUTION, MOVE LIVESTOCK, FEED, AND AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT OUT OF COMMON FLOOD AREAS IF POSSIBLE. &&