The Missouri River at the James Robinson Bridge hit the flood stage this week, which caused damage to the James Kipp Campground.
The National Weather Service says the flooding was caused by an ice jam, but that has since cleared. Reports indicate that the campground is no longer flooded, however the river is running high and fast with debris in the water.
"We have reports that there has been damage to some of the facilities at the James Kipp Campground," National Weather Service's Paul Nutter said. "I don't know the extent of those damages, it's continuing to be investigated at this time."
In the meantime, the National Weather Service is monitoring other areas, such as lower elevation rural and agricultural areas.