BROWNING
4:52 pm: The Montana Department of Transportation Road Report posted to their twitter that there is a semi in the ditch on Highway 464 near Duck Lake Ridge at mile marker 24.5.
MDT’s Travel Info says a tow truck has been requested and road conditions are covered with snow and ice with drifting.
There reduced visibility and it is snowing in the area according to the MDT website as well.
CHOTEAU
5:49 pm: There is a report of a crash on US 278 by mile marker 56. No injuries are reported and the roads around Choteau are reported to be covered with slush/scattered slush by MDT.
FAIRFIELD
5:47 pm: A slide off crash is reported on US 89 near mile marker 15 outside of Fairfield at 5:22 pm. MDT says it is snowing and there is reduced visibility in the area and snow and ice are on the road.
ROGERS PASS
5:05 pm: Chains are required on towing vehicles on MT-200 from Rogers Pass to the Bottom of the East Side of the pass.
Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info is reporting snow, ice and slush on various parts of the road in the area.
5:34 pm: A jackknifed semi is blocking both lanes of traffic on Rogers Pass at mile marker 90. The incident was reported on MDT’s website starting at 5:01 pm.
SEVERAL INCIDENTS AROUND HELENA NATIONAL FOREST
5:43 pm: The Department of Justice is reporting a crash on MT 200 near mile marker 60. It is unknown if there is an injury at this time.
5:43 pm: A no injury crash is reported by mile marker 90 on Highway 200.
5:43 pm: A slide off crash is reported on MT-279 near mile marker 30. MDT is reporting snow and ice on the road around the area.