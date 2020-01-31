Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115 AND 117. * WINDS...WEST 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 80 MPH. * IMPACTS...INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER IN PLACES WHERE THERE IS NO SNOW COVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 75 MPH, ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, CASCADE AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. HIGHER ELEVATION AREAS MAY SEE SOME BLOWING SNOW AT TIMES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS ON THE PLAINS WILL CAUSE INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. && MOLDAN