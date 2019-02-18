Sub-zero temperatures have been settling in over Montana for the past couple weeks and is affecting everyone and everything.
One group in particular who have been impacted more than others are first responders.
While many fire fighters might claim the cold doesn’t bother them, they can’t say the same about their equipment.
In order to prepare for the cold, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) has recently purchased three fire engines that come with insulation to help keep the water tank and equipment warm.
However, their older fire engines require RV fluid in the lines in order to keep them from freezing.
If their pump ever freezes, the fire truck is rendered useless other than a form of transportation.
In addition to this, their turnout gear not only protects them from the flames of a fire, but the ice and cold as well.
In extreme cold conditions, crew members will also take extra gear with them to replace items as they wear down.
Despite their best efforts to combat the cold, Mother Nature still has a way of making things difficult.
“It can have an effect on physical well-being of our members. If it gets really, really cold and they get wet of course, then that turns to ice and that becomes a problem. Even our areal platform. If we have a really frigid period of time like we’ve had here, and we’re spraying water, that water spray contacts everything, it immediately freezes. Becomes heavy, becomes a problem for us,” explains Steve Hester, Fire Chief of Great Falls Fire Rescue.
Chief Hester continued to explain that everyone at the station is in great health and physical condition, which is held as a high priority for GFFR.
In order for everyone to stay safe and warm, Great Falls Fire Rescue wants to remind everyone to take things slow on the roadways and be extra cautious and observant of your surroundings.