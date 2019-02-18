Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST TUESDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO AFFECT SHEEP CREEK ROAD IN SOUTHERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER BECAUSE OF AN ICE JAM. SHEEP CREEK ROAD HAS BEEN CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW EXPECTED. VISIBILITY LESS THAN A HALF MILE IN OPEN AREAS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DRIFTING SNOW COULD CAUSE SOME LANE BLOCKAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FOR SPECIFIC ROAD AND TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN MONTANA, DIAL 5 1 1. &&