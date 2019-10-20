Grain intolerance is one of the most common dietary concerns that veterinary nutritionists, Doctor Valerie Parker of the Ohio State college of veterinary medicine hears from pet owners.
She says food allergies, especially to grains, aren't a problem in pets.
"Very rarely are their allergies to grains. And that's a very common misconception,” said Dr. Valerie Parker, Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine.
Parker has heard it all when it comes to alternative pet diets but reminds her patients that animals have vastly different nutritional needs than humans.
"When people try to apply their diets to their pets, it doesn't always work out so well,” said Dr. Parker
Another common trend, especially for those who are meat-free themselves, is feeding their pets a vegetarian or vegan diet.
Others don't shy away from meat, feeding their pets a raw diet, with the belief that dogs and cats should eat like their wolf and wild cat ancestors.
Doctor parker says a raw diet is not only nutritionally inadequate but can also put animals and their owners at risk for infectious diseases.
Pet owners concerned about the ingredients in pet foods may be tempted to make their own.
But vets say most homemade pet food recipes just don't contain the nutrients your pet needs and can cause severe health issues.