GREAT FALLS- A construction project that includes extending a water main to the intersection of 24th Avenue South and 20th Street South will have construction in the area between November 7 and November 13.
A release from the City of Great Falls says 20th Street South and the westbound lane of 24th Avenue South will be closed during the construction.
Barricades and detour signs will be set up in the area and local access will be available during construction.
For more information, you can contact Josh Picking of M&D Construction at 406-452-8825 or Jesse Patton, Senior Civil Engineer, at 406-771-1258.