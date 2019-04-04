Interactive map can help residents predict flood problems

For folks who live in Helena flooding is always a concern this time of year. Now there is a new interactive way to check ground water levels and see flooding possibly before it even hits you.
The Lewis and Clark county water quality protection district unveiled a new interactive map on their website detailing ground water levels, and flooding all over the Helena valley.
The folks from Lewis and Clark County say this could help save you from thousands of dollars in damages.
“So it's really important for the public to look at this because it gives them an opportunity to be proactive and take some responsibility. If you are familiar with your area then you know when those levels are going to reach that point where it's like hey i need to do something with my basement,” said Jennifer McBroom, Supervisor at Lewis and Clark County Water Protection District
McBroom says if you can tell when there is a possibility of flooding, that means people have more time to get their belongings off the ground and away from possible water damage.
The public can also input flood information on the website to keep everything as up to date as possible. To check the map out for yourself here is the link: https://helenamtmaps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=196ff5fe0a4549c3917049dc0a856c47