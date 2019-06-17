“The last time we were here, we were celebrating a championship, so walking into today for the first time again brought back those great memories, and you know, this is my third year here and so it just feels like home - it’s fun, and it’s good to be back.”
In Tim Esmay’s own words, nobody sets out to be coach. But after four years of college ball, he decided to trade his place on the diamond for one in the dugout.
“I love the game, obviously. It keeps you young, as much as the body doesn’t stay young, but the mind does being around these guys, and I enjoy that, and I just enjoy the competition, and the game is just pure. It’s a pure game.”
During practice, you’ll find the skipper right alongside his players, acting as both a coach and a father figure to the team.
“We’ve got a lot of Latin players that are just coming from Arizona, or from the Dominican, so this is a part of growing up for them, so I have to be a little bit of a mentor for them,” Esmay said. “We like to have a lot of fun. Baseball is fun, so we like to laugh, we like to joke a lot. But we’re also very serious. I think I get a plethora of stuff that I throw at em. And it’s up to them to take it or leave it, but they’re gonna get all of me no matter what.”
“Tim Esmay is a players coach,” returning pitcher Nick Johnson said. “He’ll draw the line where he needs to. He’ll be firm with you when he needs to be firm, but he’s not out here to be a babysitter. If you’re doing your job, he’s gonna be okay with you, if you mess up, he’ll get on you in a professional way.”
Now entering his third season with the Voyagers, and his 5th with the White Sox organization, Esmay says he’ll continue to do his part to help the Spacemen be successful.
“This is a great organization. They treat us all real well. The camaraderie and the coaching that’s in this organization and the commitment to getting guys better - I love. It’s one of those things at the end of the year you’re hoping they say, ‘Hey, we’d like ya to come back,’ and then you’re going, ‘Okay, so now where are we going,’ and the last three years I’ve enjoyed them telling me I’m going back to Great Falls.”