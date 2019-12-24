An inmate at the Cascade County Detention Center is recovering tonight from serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of men in jail.
According to a press release from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, the incident happened on December 12th just before 9:30pm. Surveillance video shows seven men approaching the victim, identified as John Doe, before attacking him. In watching the video, police could see the group punching, kicking, grabbing, and kneeing Doe all over his body.
Doe suffered multiple cuts to his face and back, a swollen eye, three missing teeth, and fractures to his spine.
The men involved in the attack have been identified as: Esandro Rodriguez, Jesse Dubray, Guadalupe Galicia, Gerald Stillsmoking, Neil Bird, Carlyle Wells, and James Garcia.
They are all charged with one count of Aggravated Assault by Accountability, which is a felony.