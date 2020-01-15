The following has been shared by the Havre Daily News:
"From St. Jude Thaddeus School
**ANNOUNCEMENT**
Due to an influenza outbreak, St. Jude Thaddeus School will be closed Thursday, January 16, and Friday, January 17. Taking into consideration multiple factors, our overall concern must be for the health and well being of our students, their families, and our staff. We have determined that this is in the best interest of our St. Jude Thaddeus School community and to allow our currently ill students adequate time to recover. Throughout this week, our absenteeism has rapidly increased from 15% to 30%. As we are a much smaller school community, this outbreak has hindered our ability to provide quality instruction to the entirety of our students. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our school families. Please note that we have adequate hours built into our calendar and will not have to make up these days. We look forward to seeing all our students back on Tuesday, January 21, healthy and ready to learn."