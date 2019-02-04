HAVRE - A Havre Middle School teacher received a Facebook message late Sunday evening that appeared to be a screen shot of a Snapchat.
According to the schools website the message warned a non-identifiable student to stay home because of a potential shooting at HMS. Local authorities were immediately notified and plan to have an increased presence throughout the day.
The message was sent from a since deleted account but Havre Police Department is asking that if you have received a similar message to please get a hold of HPD immediately.