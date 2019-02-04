School Threat
Megan Lewis KFBB/KHBB News Director

HAVRE - A Havre Middle School teacher received a Facebook message late Sunday evening that appeared to be a screen shot of a Snapchat.

Havre Middle School

According to the schools website  the message warned a non-identifiable student to stay home because of a potential shooting at HMS.  Local authorities were immediately notified and plan to have an increased presence throughout the day.  

The message was sent from a since deleted account but Havre Police Department is asking that if you have received a similar message to please get a hold of HPD immediately. 

