UPDATE 12:11 PM - Eastbound lane traffic is moving and the incident has been cleared. Great Falls Police Department continues to ask people to be careful as they travel today.
UPDATE 11:24 AM - The eastbound lanes on 10th Avenue have reopened after a semi got hi centered on a median earlier this morning. Traffic is still be detoured for the westbound lanes. MDT asks that you use caution as emergency personnel continues to direct traffic.
UPDATE 10:01 am - Reports say a semi was leaking fuel but the tank is sealed and no longer leaking. Both lanes remain closed on 10th Ave S and 35th St S as crews continue to clean up.
Great Falls Police are asking you to avoid 10th Avenue all together.
Driving conditions continue to deteriorate.
GREAT FALLS -
Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a semi leaking fuel on 10th Avenue South and 35th Street.
The semi truck got hi centered on a median and the tank was punctured. Great Falls Police Department and Great Falls Fire Rescue are on scene directing traffic.
Here's the latest from Great Falls Police Department Facebook page:
AVOID 10TH AVE S! No joke, Lt. Black is requesting drivers use an alternate route and avoid 10th Avenue South until the streets are more clear.
We have 19 traffic related reports since approximately 7am, including crashes, slide offs, stuck vehicles, and now a semi is high centered on the median at 35th St and 10th Ave S.