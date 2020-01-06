GREAT FALLS - Ignite 2020 has become the main business kick-off event of the decade in Great Falls.
The event will take place this Friday from 7:30 in the morning until 10:30 at the Meadowlark Country Club.
Many speakers will break down their new business ideas and start up's for 2020.
The format for the event is pretty simple, speakers will deliver five-minute presentations to over two hundred other presenters, community businesses and local leaders.
Right now 19 presenters are locked in but there is still time for you to join.
If you have a project announcement you would like to share you can call Nathan at 406-403-4937.