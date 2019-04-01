If passed, House Bill 301 says visits to fishing access sites may cost money

GREAT FALLS- House Bill 301 is a bipartisan bill introduced in the state legislature, and if passed those who don’t have a conservation license may have to pay a couple of extra bucks to get into certain fishing access sites.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, if passed, House Bill 301 would require visitors over age 16 to either possess a conservation license or pay $2 per visit.
This will only include the 21 most used fishing access sites.
1. Bighorn
2. Black's Ford
3. Brownes Bridge
4. Carter's Bridge
5. Fishtrap Creek
6. Florence Bridge
7. Henneberry
8. Johnsrud Park
9. Kelly Island
10. Kona Bridge
11. Mallard's Rest
12. Old Steel Bridge
13. Rosebud East
14. Rosebud West
15. Sidney Bridge
16. Somers
17. Tarkio
18. Teakettle
19. Wolf Creek Bridge
20. Woodside Bridge
21. York Bridge
FWP hasn't taken a stance on the bill but, they’ve heard both sides from people. Those for the bill, are regular anglers who help pay for these fishing sites. their frustration sets in when nonanglers show up without having to pay a dime. And those against it, they don't want to have to pay for fishing access sites that were free, to begin with.
"Well, we have a lot of fishing access sites that are used by non-anglers statewide. Approximately 51 percent of the users at our fishing access site our non-anglers,” said Dillon Tabish, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.
Right now, House Bill 301 passed the house and is now waiting to be heard in the Senate committee. We will continue to track this bill as it makes its way through the legislature.