If passed, House Bill 301 says visits to fishing access sites may cost money

GREAT FALLS- House Bill 301 is a bipartisan bill introduced in the state legislature, and if passed those who don’t have a conservation license may have to pay a couple of extra bucks to get into certain fishing access sites.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, if passed, House Bill 301 would require visitors over age 16 to either possess a conservation license or pay $2 per visit.

This will only include the 21 most used fishing access sites.

1. Bighorn

2. Black's Ford

3. Brownes Bridge

4. Carter's Bridge

5. Fishtrap Creek

6. Florence Bridge

7. Henneberry

8. Johnsrud Park

9. Kelly Island

10. Kona Bridge

11. Mallard's Rest

12. Old Steel Bridge

13. Rosebud East

14. Rosebud West

15. Sidney Bridge

16. Somers

17. Tarkio

18. Teakettle

19. Wolf Creek Bridge

20. Woodside Bridge

21. York Bridge

FWP hasn't taken a stance on the bill but, they’ve heard both sides from people. Those for the bill, are regular anglers who help pay for these fishing sites. their frustration sets in when nonanglers show up without having to pay a dime. And those against it, they don't want to have to pay for fishing access sites that were free, to begin with.

"Well, we have a lot of fishing access sites that are used by non-anglers statewide. Approximately 51 percent of the users at our fishing access site our non-anglers,” said Dillon Tabish, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

Right now, House Bill 301 passed the house and is now waiting to be heard in the Senate committee. We will continue to track this bill as it makes its way through the legislature.

