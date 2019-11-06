GREAT FALLS- Roads around the state are covered in snow and ice this morning, and several incidents are being reported across Montana.
Several semi-trucks were jackknifed and blocking lanes from late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, along with multiple crashes and traffic hazards reported around Great Falls and Helena.
The Montana Department of Transpiration has roads around Great Falls listed as snowy and icy with MT-427, Highway 89 from the intersection of MT-427 to Monarch and I-15 from south of Siben to Lincoln Road east/west north of Helena listed as ice/black ice.
Chains are required for towing vehicles on Rogers Pass with MT-200 listed as snowy/icy with blocked lanes according to MDT Travel Info.
If you are planning on traveling today you can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info for the latest road conditions and any incidents/road closures before heading out.