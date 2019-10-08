GREAT FALLS- A man is now facing time behind bars after posting threats on Facebook.
People around Great Falls may know the man as ice man because he refused to get off the frozen Missouri river for nearly two weeks two winters ago.
Ice man’s real name is Benjamin Staples.
Staple had posted to Facebook using a fake account under the name of John Smith, posting several times about his intentions saying in part, ‘I'm going to kill a lot of cops very soon. Gun loaded, mags loaded, final goodbyes.’
The incident happened at Riverview drive east and 2nd street northeast.
Witnesses on the scene did tell KFBB they saw what appeared to be swat teams knocking down a garage door to gain access to a residence. Today, law enforcement officers are saying the community played an important role in making sure everyone stayed safe.
“There's no way for us to have deputies and police officers everywhere at all times.” Said Jesse Slaughter, “So without cooperation and good information from the community, that's what empowers us to do our job. The fact of the matter is, without the community asking for our assistance, there's a lot of situations where we can't even act under the constitution.”
Thankfully, yesterday's standoff ended peacefully without any injuries.
Staples appeared in court today with one charge of intimidation.
Staple could be facing 10 years behind bars and fines up to 50 thousand dollars. His bail is currently set at 200 thousand.
Staples has not been sentenced at this time and we will continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available, so be sure to follow us both on-air and online.