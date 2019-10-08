Benjamin Staples or what many around the city know him as the iceman faced a judge today on charges of intimidation and attempted criminal mischief. According to court documents, Benjamin Staples had escaped the psychiatric ward at Benefis. The responding officer saw staples running northbound on 4th Street South. Once apprehended Staples told officers that he kicked open a secure door and ran away because the staff was quote mean to him end quote. Once officers spoke with security, ...