Ice jam prompts road closure south of Cascade

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOW AT TIMES, WITH VISIBILITIES LESS THAN A MILE. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY, WITH SNOW DIMINISHING FROM NORTH TO SOUTH DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&