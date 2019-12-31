GREAT FALLS - A flood watch has been issued after an ice jam has formed on the Missouri River causing waters to raise up to 15 feet threatening low lying areas along the River's Edge Trail.
During the colder months, ice will form on different parts of the river and as temperatures change the ice changes with it breaking up and flowing downstream.
When this happens the ice gets jammed up on bridges and other areas it can refreeze creating an underwater barrier causing water levels to rise.
I spoke with the National Weather Service who told me the biggest dangers may not come from the potential flooding.
“Stay off the ice you walk up to the ice right on the trail I was there yesterday and it looks very stable and that you could walk right out on it but that is not the case river ice is extremely unstable,” said Arin Peters, Senior Service Hydrologist.
“Undercurrents in the river and different temperature changes can create sections of the river where you got two or three feet of ice and then you walk three of four feet and you've got an inch of ice so you can not rely on its stability whats so ever and the best you can do is to just stay off of it and don’t even try to go out on it [because] it’ll likely fail at some point,” said Peters.
Right now only a small portion of the rivers edge trail is closed, but last January, the waters rose to 16 feet causing the roads in this area to be closed for the safety of the public.
This morning the height was measured at roughly 15 feet.
Ice flows like this can be incredibly temperamental making it incredibly hard to predict where and when these flows will rise.