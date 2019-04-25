There's a 70 percent chance of rain and snow on Sunday, with a possibility of one-to-two inches. The weather could change, but that forecast might give the annual Ice Breaker Race a whole new meaning.
Organizers of the yearly run say rain or shine, the event will go on. The course will start at the Civic Center, with different routes, each with their own lengths, but all of them will eventually come to a finish near Gibson Park.
There'll be warmups before the run in the center itself, and lunch is available after. Whether you're running or walking though, you're going to want to dress warmly to brace the potential cold.
"It depends on how Sunday's weather actually turns out, but [wear] something light but a little bit warm and probably something that's water repellent," said Patty Rearden, the Parks and Recreation deputy director involved in 2019’s Ice Breaker.
Rearden says weather has never cancelled the race in the past, and this year will mark the Ice Breaker’s 40th anniversary.
If you'd like to participate, registration will remain open until Friday. You can find more details and sign up on the event’s official site.