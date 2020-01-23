GREAT FALLS - When it comes to work in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM for short, women held only 24 percent of related jobs in 2017, putting them in the minority.
Despite those low numbers, schools and community members in the Electric City came together Thursday to show young girls how they can change the status quo.
Throughout the day, 8th graders from North and East Middle School hustled and bustled from booth to booth in Great Falls High’s old gym, as tables featuring paleontology, agriculture, and even video games opened students' eyes to the many different STEM fields they can pursue.
While some discussions were heavier with group talks, others had more interactive displays like functioning robots and tools the 8th graders could handle in person.
Either way, students said it was exciting and inspiring to see successful women in STEM show off their life's work.
"I'm excited to go into these careers and be like these women,” said Ava Fossen, who goes to East Middle. “They're all role models in this community and I'm excited to become a role model and help other young girls pursue in this career field."
While men still dominate the STEM landscape for now, Ava said she is hopeful that current statistics will change over time as events like GFPS Annual Career STEM Day become more common and spark interest in young women across the globe.
"Then we can start dominating in that field more," said Ava.
Outside of local businesses and college programs, the annual STEM career fair also featured a showcase on Ewy Rosqvist, who broke gender stereotypes by becoming the first female winner in 1962's Argentina grand prix race.