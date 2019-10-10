"I'm a Bully": 11-year-old boy's unconventional consequence for bullying

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED THIS MORNING OVER PORTIONS OF NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED OVER PORTIONS OF NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA THIS MORNING, INCLUDING THE GREAT FALLS AREA. SOME IMPACTED ROADWAYS INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO INTERSTATE 15 FROM CASCADE AND DUTTON, AND US87 FROM GREAT FALLS TO BIG SANDY. THE FOG MAY PERSIST THROUGH MID-MORNING. USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING THIS MORNING AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN RESTRICTIONS IN VISIBILITY DOWN TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS.