MONTANA CITY - Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 are closed due to a vehicle fire and a separate semi truck accident near Montana City.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation Road Report it started at 8:30am Monday.
The vehicle fire is blocking the northbound lanes and the semi accident is blocking the southbound lanes.
Traffic is begin diverted to the frontage road exit 182 northbound and exit 187 southbound.
MDT says you can expect delays while crews continue to clean up the area.
No word on the condition of those involved in either accident, or what caused it.