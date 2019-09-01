Earlier Sunday Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Southeastern United States just off the Bahamas.
The hurricane is moving slowly at roughly 8 m.p.h., this low speed has allowed it to grow in size to a category five hurricane.
This means the hurricane contains winds upwards of 185 m.p.h. and torrential rains that could last several days.
"Back in Hurricane Irma, we had several pets that were left outside tethered to trees and other places and otherwise neglected. Animal cruelty laws are still in effect, even during a state of emergency like this one. Plus many localities have anti-tethering ordinances. So let's please take care of each other and take care of our pets,” said Palm Beach County State Attorney, Dave Aronberg.
The American Red Cross of Montana has currently sent several highly trained volunteers to aid in the hurricane relief and has several more on standby who are ready to go if needed.