Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS REQUESTING A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR JENNIFER GRAHAM. JENNIFER IS AN 8 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, LAST SEEN AT HER SCHOOL ON MAY 6, 2019. SHE IS 4 FEET 5 INCHES, WEIGHING 60 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES. JENNIFER IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER OR PHYSICAL HARM. SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HER FATHER, TOM GRAHAM, A 73 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE. TOM IS POSSIBLY DRIVING A 2013 BLUE DODGE CARAVAN WITH MONTANA PLATES, E , 0 , 7 , 6 , 0. THEIR DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN, BUT COULD POSSIBLY BE HEADED TO MYRTLE CREEK, OREGON. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL THE FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6 , 7 5 8 , 5 6 1 0 OR BY DIALING 9 1 1.

...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND EVEN A FEW ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS... SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS AND EVEN A FEW ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE TO MOVE FROM NORTH TO SOUTH ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA EARLY THIS EVENING. ANY SHOWER OR STORM WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY AND ERRATIC WIND GUSTS TO 40 MPH, ALONG WITH SMALL HAIL TO THE SIZE OF PEAS. BRIEF PERIODS OF MODERATE RAINFALL WILL ALSO REDUCE VISIBILITIES. MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR CHANGING CONDITIONS.