UPDATE 12:26 PM:
Tyler VanderMars has been found and is safe at this time according to Valley County Sheriff.
FORT PECK - Authorities are searching for a hunter who went out near Fort Peck yesterday.
Tyler VanderMars went out for a hunt near Fort Peck on Tuesday.
Family friends say he took his boat hoping to cross the reservoir however the weather got too bad to cross.
As of this morning he still had not come home and the family contacted the Valley County sheriff.
We're learning through family and friends that Tyler made a phone call at 6:30 this morning, giving the family hope that he is still alive.
If you have any information on Tyler's whereabouts you're asked to call Valley County Sheriffs at 406-228-4333.