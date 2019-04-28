Hundreds of Northwestern customers are currently without power as a result of the strong winds and blizzard conditions, with outings in Malta, Choteau, south of Great Falls, Helena, Townsend, Billings, and Colstrip.
Northwestern Energy tweeted out," We are aware of an outage on the north end of town. 1039 customers currently without power. We appreciate your patience as we respond to many weather related issues in the area. ^KH"
"We are aware of an outage in Colstrip and a down light pole. 468 customers without power, no ERT at this time. Thank you for your patience. ^RK"
The National Weather Service is forecasting an additional 2-4 inches of snow with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.
The blizzard warning is expected to end tonight at 6pm.