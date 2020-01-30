Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117 AND 118. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS 50 TO 75 MPH. * IMPACTS...INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER IN PLACES WHERE THERE IS NO SNOW COVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...CASCADE, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. HIGHER ELEVATION AREAS MAY SEE SOME BLOWING SNOW AT TIMES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS ON THE PLAINS MAY CAUSE INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. SEE THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH STATEMENT FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON THE GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&