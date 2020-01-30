(UPDATE 1/30) - Thursday marks day four of the search for Amy Harding, a woman who’s still missing despite 96 hours of search efforts from both volunteers and law enforcement. During the afternoon, KFBB got a press release from Cascade County Sheriff’s Office with the following statement:
"We are still searching for Amy Harding. We are currently bringing in multiple resources from multiple agencies to assist us."
The sheriff's office isn't commenting on what agencies are assisting or how they are assisting them due to the integrity of the investigation.
They hope to release more information sometime next week.
As law enforcement continue their search, hundreds of people are banding together online to spread word of her disappearance. KFBB knows some of the details surrounding what happened, but not much about Amy as a person.
We know from her Facebook page that she grew up here in the Electric City, graduating from Great Falls High before pursuing a nursing degree at Montana State University. With an official group page created to help bring awareness to her disappearance, we can get a better idea of her shining personality from the page’s comments.
In the group Amy Harding Missing, Ashley writes that Amy was smart, a hard worker and a great athlete in middle and high school. She also describes her as a good friend, with so many people that love and care about her.
In FB Messenger, a man living in Portland named Josh said he grew up with Amy, describing her as a cool girl who was known for being late, but also ‘wicked smart.’
These are just two of the several comments we've seen describing who Amy Harding is.
And with over 500 members strong, they certainly aren't the only people impacted from Amy's disappearance. In efforts to create buzz and spread awareness, the group has started a hashtag online, titled #BringAmyHome.
If you have a story you'd like to share about Amy, you can reach out to KFBB at newsroom@kfbb.com.
GREAT FALLS - The search for Amy Harding is still on for investigators who have now been able to confirm new leads.
That's due to the efforts of over more than 170 volunteers.
The community search was expected to take the entire day Wednesday. It started at the Faith Lutheran Church that morning, but search crews were sent home that afternoon after covering the area.
Before the search, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said, "Some of the things I am going to ask the community, please be in good physical health if you are going to help. I know that everyone wants to help and I understand that, but this is rugged terrain. Sometimes dealing with ice mud and difficult terrain. So we ask that you be in decent physical condition."
Sheriff Slaughter is not releasing any of the findings or new information as of this morning and is purposely not sharing any information to the public in case this search turns into a criminal investigation.