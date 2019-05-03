GREAT FALLS- Speaking out. Two ladies are sharing why they're taking a stand for missing and murdered Indigenous people. Their compelling story carries us through what they think sparks human trafficking in the first place.
Across the state, various cities are holding events this weekend in an initiative to honor the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native People. We sat down with two women who say the safety and security of our women and children are at risk.
With this proclamation letter attached to this article, Cascade County Commissioners set aside this entire weekend, May 3rd through May 5th to bring awareness and educate the community about missing and murdered Indigenous people.
The Urban Indian Health Institute estimates there are more than 500 active cases of missing or murdered native women, but they even say that number is probably low due to reporting issues.
Meet Jordann Forster, a Great Falls Public School teacher who is leading a charge to protect native women and children.
"People are dying. And we can't afford to lose any more people. Any more Montana residents. If something happened to my students," said Forster.
Forster is seeing and hearing from students daily, and she’s concerned many of the missing women are being lured into dangerous situations with drugs or alcohol.
"These groups people, pockets in our community are giving things to our students in exchange for something else. A lot of times its drugs or alcohol," said Forster.
This young lady from Browning says she’s seen first hand the damage drugs and alcohol can do on the reservation. She asked that we protect her identity.
"You really don't know who you can trust anymore. Now when you drop your kids off at school there are cops at every corner at every stop sign," said the anonymous woman from Browning.
Forster is urging girls to know the risks—and be willing to speak up.
"They don't want to report that they were drinking because they think that they might be in trouble. But they don't understand if someone is giving you something, drugs, alcohol, anything in exchange for a sexual favor, or sexual act, there's a shield law that protects you," said Forster.
Meaning by the online definition of the shield law, it protects witnesses from revealing certain information, especially in court. It protects journalists from revealing confidential sources and rape victims from revealing details about their sexual history.
A list of events in honor of Human Trafficking and MMIP Days:
Friday, May 3rd:
-9:30 a.m., County Commissioner Proclamation.
-11:00 a.m., Red Sand and Red Dress Kickoff ceremony on the steps of the Civic Center.
-12:00 p.m., Placing of the sand down on Central Ave.
Saturday, May 4th:
-10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Cruisin the Drag Human Trafficking Table
Sunday, May 5th:
-11:00 a.m., Planting if of the red dresses at Paris Gibson Education Center
Monday, May 6th"
-Conrad Elks Club Community Leaders presentation on Human Trafficking.