According to court documents, on Sunday afternoon around 4:30pm, a Howard's Pizza truck was stolen by 20 year old Isaac Wells.
Steve Krattiger, an employee at Howard's Pizza, reported the stolen vehicle that not only had pizzas inside, but his personal cell phone as well.
In total, the delivery truck is valued at $18,000.
Several people later called and reported a Howard's Pizza delivery truck driving erratically towards the College of Technology.
Wells ditched the truck at Aspen Apartments, grabbed the pizza, and got into a light blue 90's Oldsmobile with 4 other people.
Great Falls Police Department found the Oldsmobile and searched it; finding the stolen keys, pizza, cellphone, and license plates.
GFPD reported Wells smelled strongly of alcohol but refused to take a breathalyzer test.
Wells was arrested and remanded at CCDC with the following charges:
• 3 counts of theft
• Driving without a valid driver's license
• Reckless driving
• Possession of or unlawful attempt to purchase intoxicating substance
Looking forward, Wells will have to be equipped with a Remote Alcohol Testing device 24/7.
A court date has not yet been set.