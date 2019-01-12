How to sign up for hunter safety courses

Online registration is going on now through Feb. 24. Everyone must register online, there will be a two-day opportunity at Fish, Wildlife and Parks, 4600 Giant Springs Road, for those without access to a computer.
Classes will run 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 25, 27, 28, March 4, 6, and 7 at North Middle School. A field day will take place March 9 at FWP.
To register online go to the FWP website, http://fwp.mt.gov, and follow the links, starting at Education.
Those without computer access may register at FWP, 7-8 p.m., Feb. 21, or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 21 and 22.
After registering, downloading and printing the attached files, students must pick up and read a course manual available at one of the following locations: North 40 Outfitters, 4800 10th Ave. S.; Scheel’s in Holiday Village; or FWP.
Students that do not read the manual and answer the chapter questions before the first night of class may be excluded from the course.
Everyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, must complete a hunter education course before he, or she, can hunt in Montana. A child must be at least 10 years old to take the course.