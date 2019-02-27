GREAT FALLS - Several people depend on buses to get to work, school or even back home.
However, winter weather has made things a little more difficult for bus companies across the state.
According to the Great Falls Transit District, their plan is to just keep on plugging along.
Over the past 18 years, the Great Falls Transit District has only shut down twice; one of which was just 2 weeks ago.
With several feet of snow and no end in sight, the bus company is doing all they can to keep on schedule while still keeping everyone safe.
“We fully realize we have people standing out there on the corner and its cold. But with all of the snow that we’ve had, getting caught in snow drifts or whatever, our schedule isn’t anywhere close to what’s published,” explains Jim Helgeson, General Manager of Great Falls Transit District.
One of the biggest issues local transportation faces is having several people hit them and drive them off the roads because individuals are in a hurry.
The best way you can help bus crews is by being patient and giving them plenty of room on the roadways.