The state's budget for fighting wildfires has nearly doubled since the end of last season.
Montana now has roughly 66 million dollars they can spend on combating wildfires this year, and current fire costs to the state budget are just under $12 million.
“We had very well-timed rain events that occurred and we also had a delay in the drying out of the fuels and the forest lands so all the reports that we got from the forest service is that things mostly stayed green for most of the summer,”said Christian Cassell, Lead Forecaster and Incident Meteorologist, Great Falls National Weather Service
Of that $12 million almost $5.6 million should be reimbursed from the federal government, leaving the state with an estimated cost of just under $6.4 million.