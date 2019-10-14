More than forty percent of Americans follow health and fitness advice from social media, according to the parade-Cleveland clinic 'healthy now' survey. Doctor Mark Hyman says connecting online has both pros and cons.
"There can be a lot of false health claims out there, there can be a lot of issues, but also be very inspiring. You'll see people's stories of them changing their diet, losing weight, getting healthy, so, I think, it's an awesome way to inspire and connect people,” said Dr. Mark Hyman, Cleveland Clinic
Results also show we're socializing less in person – more than half of those surveyed would rather send a text than talk on the phone and about thirty percent spend more time on social media, than talking face-to-face.
Americans are becoming more comfortable with virtual doctor visits too.
"We're recognizing that just coming into your doctor is not necessarily the only way to get healthcare. There are virtual visits, there's online coaching" "there are all sorts of ways to engage with your health and health care, that's more efficient and more effective," said Dr. Mark Hyman, Cleveland Clinic
According to the survey, fifty-eight percent of participants don't track their screen time– but doctor Hyman says too many screens create stress.
"The amount of negative stuff coming through our phones and social media and the news is overwhelming and I think we don't realize the effect it has on us and how free and happy we could be if we just took a digital detox," said Dr. Mark Hyman, Cleveland Clinic