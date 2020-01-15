GREAT FALLS - No matter the time of year, people want to know their families are safe in the face of an emergency.
First responders are still fulfilling that promise, however, these negative temperatures are making things more difficult.
Given the right conditions, the water inside the trucks, hoses and even droplets inside a breathing mask can freeze due to the sub-zero temperatures.
Now luckily fire fighting has been around for quite a while and over the years technology and training have advanced enough to help get any firefighter through even the toughest conditions.
We spoke with great falls fire and rescue who shared a few tips on how they keep the water flowing during the coldest nights.
“Moving water doesn't freeze to an extent, obviously the river freezes it's moving if it gets to a certain temperature. If a hose isn't actually in use well just crack it open and let it flow water same with the hydrant lines as long as we're moving water were usually pretty good about freezing things up,” said Bjay Perry, Battalion Chief, Great Falls Fire and Rescue
With these cold temps, Great Falls Fire and Rescue wants to remind everyone to monitor your heaters, check your smoke alarms and if you suspect something isn't right, feel free to give them a call and they will check it out for you.