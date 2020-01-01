GREAT FALLS - On Dec. 30, KFBB reported on how Great Falls Fire Rescue's fourth station will temporarily close for maintenance work, but what does that mean for the Fox Farm team and locals in the area?
While a construction team works on replacing the sewer lines of several stations, firefighters from Station #4 will operate out of Station #1 (105 9th St S, Great Falls, MT 59401) near downtown.
While crews will continue to tackle situations in and around the Fox Farm and Marketplace areas, aside from weather conditions and traffic, the short-term move could increase response times by seconds or even minutes.
GFFR Station #4 Captain Daniel Cherry said the time difference created is inevitable because of the move.
"I believe all options have been looked at by our administration, by our city commission, and this is the best solution they've been able to arrive at," said Cherry.
The closure is expected to last for the next two months starting Jan. 12. In the meantime, Cherry recommends drivers to slow down and move as far right as possible if they see any emergency vehicles with flashing siren lights and sounds on the roads.