GREAT FALLS - The Electric City hosted a musical showdown on Saturday night, as musicians paid homage to both the Beatles and Rolling Stones with some help from a few high schoolers.
For CMR High Seniors Gail Parambi and Jayla Mitchell, alongside Juniors Sidalee Sneed and Adonai Gray, the possibility of performing in the Mansfield Theatre with tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction came as a pleasant surprise when producers first reached out to the school a little over a month ago.
Since then, each one of them found their own time to practice separately, all the while juggling school responsibilities and other extracurricular activities.
"I guess it's always kind of challenging, especially when you have a lot going on,” said Jayla, “but I think we all have enough experience with the amount of extracurriculars we've done in the past to be able to take it on."
As the concert date loomed closer, the string quartet got together more often for group rehearsals, learning to compliment each other's tune in songs like Eleanor Rigby.
"When you practice by yourself you can only hear your part, and you can listen to the music,” Jayla continued, “but it's hard to find string adaptations, which is cool to hear when you get together as a group."
On top of that, adjusting to rock and roll was a challenge all its own since they weren't quite used to performing that style of music.
"It's very fun to play, but it's very different stylistically,” said Gail, “so it's definitely been a learning experience to see how all the instruments balance one another in this style."
It's all to play alongside Beatles VS Stones, a concert show that made it to Great Falls After touring through Washington State and Idaho over the past two months.
For the students, it was simply a shot they couldn't miss out on.
"It is exciting for sure. I mean, we're very honored they asked us to participate in the opportunity," said Gail.
Not everyone in the group wants to pursue a career in music after high school, but even so, they said they are very thankful for the chance to perform.