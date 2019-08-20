How can you help bring families together?

GREAT FALLS – After a recent facebook post by the Missing Murdered and Indigenous People of the current Missing Indigenous People.
The problem was the list was not completely accurate causing a stir in the comments section.
Accuracy for lists like these is incredibly important for bringing families together but do you know how you can help?
“We are finding a common thread is that they're not reported to law enforcement sometimes days, sometimes weeks after they've been determined missing,” said Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter
This is one of the biggest issues authorities face, starting behind the criminals staying fast and accurately becomes an incredibly hard task.
But there are more ways you at home can help.
“We live in a country that has amendments that help protect us constitutionally but that also puts the responsibility on the members of the community, they have to step up and they have to inform us of what’s going on. They have to make that complaint, that complaint then empowers us to do our work,” said Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter
Neighbors helping neighbors is a Montana wide tradition that applies to all those here in the Treasure State and by reaching out when something seems out of the norm.