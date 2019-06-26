GREAT FALLS- The life of a military child is much different than that of a normal one; especially for the Montana National Guard, whose families are not always surrounded by other military members.
Moving every few years and parent's being deployed into dangerous areas can be a lot for a child to take in.
That's why Camp Rotary was started; to show these military kids, they’re not alone.
“It's just like the little things that you don't really think about, like them yelling at you when you walk in the door to ask you what you've done, and stuff that normally annoys you, you kind of miss,” explains Haiden Raines, a Junior Counselor at Camp Rotary.
Sadly, this is something every child at Camp Rotary deals with.
One of their parent's, deployed into a dangerous area for months at a time; sacrificing their life for their country.
“What we've got to understand is that the military is much bigger than just a soldier or an airman. The family plays a huge part in our success, and many times it's the kids that get left out,” explains Brigadier General Jeff Ireland.
Thankfully, this is exactly what Camp Rotary is trying to turn around.
The 4 day long camp is completely free to military kids, targeted at those who have parents currently deployed or who recently came home.
However, their main goal is to let them know they’re not alone.
“They might be the only person or child in their community that's experiencing a deployment; because these kids don't live on base. They live in our communities; and so this camp has been so invaluable for them to see their not the only ones going through what they're going through.
And for many, this is one of the biggest problems they face,” explains Jodyann Burnham, the Lead Child and Youth Program Coordinator.
“When we try and talk to people at school, it doesn't always work out and people will relate it to parent's who have business trips, and sometimes that can be kind of frustrating because for some of us, our parents are in danger all the time when they're deployed and the friends that try and relate, their dad goes to Malibu for 2 weeks and it’s just not the same,” says Halden Raines.
Life as a military child also forces many to grow up faster than most, making some deployments even harder.
“My dad helps out with technical stuff around the house like the lawn mower, and if that's broken, I’m the one that has to fix it and stuff like that,” explains Raines.
However, counselors at Camp Rotary are using their life experience to help younger kids learn how to deal with their mom or dad being deployed.
“I love working with them. It's honestly one of the best parts of my job I’d say as a teen council member and supporting those kids is also one of my favorite things,” explains Brynn Mortingeau, a Camp Rotary counselor.
The biggest goal of the camp is to bring these kids together and teach them valuable life lessons they’ll never forget.
After all, that's what family does.
“We have 97 different family members that are all kids and the rest of the staff, they're all pretty much family that we have just kind of snuggled ourselves into. Yeah, they pretty much just become family,” says Mortingeau.
According to Brigadier General Ireland, the camp will stay up and running for years to come, giving military kids a home away from home.