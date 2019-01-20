Hottest flower trends in 2019

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTHERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 315 PM MST TUESDAY. * AT 309 PM MST, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTS THAT AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN GREAT FALLS, ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. THE FLOODING HAS CLOSED RIVER DRIVE UNDER THE TRAIN TRACKS NEAR ELECTRIC CITY WATER PARK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES, EXCEPT 5 TO 8 INCHES OVER THE MOUNTAINS INCLUDING KINGS HILL AND ROGERS PASS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. SOME RAIN IS POSSIBLE AT THE ONSET FROM GREAT FALLS TO LEWISTOWN AND THIS COULD LEAD TO PARTICULARLY ICY CONDITIONS TONIGHT AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&