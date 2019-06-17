With an exterior that’s lacking the shine of a finished project, residents of Great Falls are beginning to wonder when this new hotel will be complete.
Continuing our You Asked series, Scott asked, “What is going on with the construction on 10th Ave S. and the rumors about the site?”
Rumors even began about whether or not the construction was still happening at all.
Owner of Talcott Construction Aaron Perry spoke with us to answer what's going on with this project and silence the rumors.
“We experienced some delays due to our winter weather in February. We had some framing delays that pushed the project back a couple months. We still have subs working on site we expect to start working on exteriors this week,” said Perry.
Aaron explains with warmer weather upon us, the site is back on schedule, with the current completion date for the project set for August 31st of this year.