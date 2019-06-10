There are currently sixteen fires in Alberta, Eight of which are still burning out of control, this means these specific fires are burning with a possibility they could continue growing.
However thanks to the efforts of fire fighters, the other eight fires are currently under control.
“Basically what the photos are showing is the smoke column from the fire they're working on and the other it looks like from a burnout operation that they were doing to help slow the fire.” Said Kathrine Bushnell the Public Information’s officer for Helena and Lewis and Clark National Forest
There have been no reported injuries for any of the hot shots currently.
Moving forward, crews are working to control the fire's path and focusing on areas producing the most smoke to help curb poor air quality.